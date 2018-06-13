Man in wheelchair trying to cross tracks hit by train in Malden, MO

According to Malden Police, a man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when he got stuck. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Malden, Mo. Police, a man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when he got stuck on Sunday, June 10.

A train was approaching but was unable to stop and it hit the man.

The victim suffered serious injuries and is in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

The train was traveling at a reduced speed.

Police have not released the name or age of the man hit by the train.

