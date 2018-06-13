Man in wheelchair trying to cross tracks hit by train in Malden, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man in wheelchair trying to cross tracks hit by train in Malden, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
According to Malden Police, a man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when he got stuck. (Source: Raycom Media)
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

According to Malden, Mo. Police, a man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when he got stuck on Sunday, June 10.

A train was approaching but was unable to stop and it hit the man.

The victim suffered serious injuries and is in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

The train was traveling at a reduced speed. 

Police have not released the name or age of the man hit by the train.

