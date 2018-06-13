1 injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
1 injured in single-vehicle crash.(Source: MCSO) 1 injured in single-vehicle crash.(Source: MCSO)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Paducah, Ky. on June 13.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

According to MCSO, Trinity Peterson, 18, of Paducah, Ky., was traveling on Lovelaceville Road when deputies believe she became unconscious, causing her to leave the road and hit a tree.

Peterson was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Deer feeding ban expanded to more MO counties

    Deer feeding ban expanded to more MO counties

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:52 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:52:17 GMT
    The MO Dept. of Conservation has expanded its ban on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The MO Dept. of Conservation has expanded its ban on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    The Missouri Department of Conservation has expanded its restrictions on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease.

    The Missouri Department of Conservation has expanded its restrictions on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease.

  • Carbondale founders park committee seeks public input on student landscape designs

    Carbondale founders park committee seeks public input on student landscape designs

    Carbondale founders park committee seeks public input on student landscape designs

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:09:49 GMT
    The Carbondale Founders Park Committee put on display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center. (Source: Carbondale Civic Center)The Carbondale Founders Park Committee put on display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center. (Source: Carbondale Civic Center)

    The Carbondale Founders Park Committee put on display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center.

    The Carbondale Founders Park Committee put on display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center.

  • Solar job training program in Marion, IL

    Solar job training program in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:05:54 GMT
    Marion, IL residents get hands-on training in solar energy. (Source: KFVS)Marion, IL residents get hands-on training in solar energy. (Source: KFVS)

    Marion residents are getting some hands-on experience in solar energy.

    Marion residents are getting some hands-on experience in solar energy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly