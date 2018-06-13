1 injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

McCracken County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Paducah, Ky. on June 13.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

According to MCSO, Trinity Peterson, 18, of Paducah, Ky., was traveling on Lovelaceville Road when deputies believe she became unconscious, causing her to leave the road and hit a tree.

Peterson was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.