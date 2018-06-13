Marion, IL residents get hands-on training in solar panels

As part of the Future Energy Jobs Act in Illinois, 10 trainees from Lutheran Social Services are receiving training in the installation of solar panels and beyond. (Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS)

As part of the Future Energy Jobs Act in Illinois, 10 trainees from Lutheran Social Services are receiving training in the installation of solar panels and beyond.

On Wednesday, June 13, they helped install solar panels on a Habitat for Humanity house in Marion as part of the training.

The program is the result of a partnership among several energy-focused companies including; Elevate Energy, GRID Alternatives, and AES Solar.

The program is eight weeks long and is aimed at giving the formerly incarcerated trainees from Lutheran Social Services a chance to be a part of the growing industry of solar paneling.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Anna Bautista is VP of Construction for GRID, she said trainees are learning more about solar panel installation but the training goes past that.

"We also give them a background as to all the different types of energy sources," she said, "a lot of folks come from a background of working in the coal industry. As an energy worker, how can we expand that to evolving to include all the clean energy technologies."

Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County is partnered with the program as well. They allowed the trainees and instructors from GRID Alternatives and AES to install panels on the home of Marion resident, Lisa Shepard, who said she is grateful for all the work they've put into her house.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.