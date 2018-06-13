US Forest Service: "If you pack it in, then pack it out"

The U.S. Forest Service is asking campers to kindly remove any trash they create while camping. (US Forest Service, Facebook)

The U.S. Forest Service is asking campers to kindly remove any trash they create while camping.

Carry extra garbage bags to pass along the conversation. Garbage attracts animals and can create problems.

Ig trash becomes a persistent problem at sites, they can eventually be closed down.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

www.LNT.org has good information about trash disposal and the impacts of litter on the environment.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.