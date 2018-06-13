US Forest Service: "If you pack it in, then pack it out" - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US Forest Service: "If you pack it in, then pack it out"

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The U.S. Forest Service is asking campers to kindly remove any trash they create while camping.
The U.S. Forest Service is asking campers to kindly remove any trash they create while camping.

Carry extra garbage bags to pass along the conversation. Garbage attracts animals and can create problems.

Ig trash becomes a persistent problem at sites, they can eventually be closed down. 

www.LNT.org has good information about trash disposal and the impacts of litter on the environment.

