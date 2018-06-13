Missouri man given 189 years in prison for abusing 2 girls - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri man given 189 years in prison for abusing 2 girls

A Missouri man was sentenced to 189 years in prison for sexually and physically abusing two girls. (Source: Raycom Media) A Missouri man was sentenced to 189 years in prison for sexually and physically abusing two girls. (Source: Raycom Media)

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A 40-year-old Missouri man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 189 years in prison for sexually and physically abusing two girls.

Robert Brown, of Warrensburg, was sentenced Monday for numerous counts of child abuse, neglect, endangerment, statutory sodomy and witness tampering.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports prosecutors said Collins whipped the 10- and 8-year-old girls and padlocked them in their rooms in April 2017. He also was accused of sexually abusing the girls between September 2016 and April 2017.

Brown's attorney, Casey Symonds, said he plans to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Russell said Brown will have to serve 85 percent of some of the sentences and 100 percent of others.

Information from: Daily Star-Journal, http://www.dailystarjournal.com,

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:57:59 GMT
    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." (Source: Pixabay)Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." (Source: Pixabay)
    Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android (Source: Pixabay)Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android (Source: Pixabay)

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

  • First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:52:12 GMT
    A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

  • Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:44:26 GMT
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly