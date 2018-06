Missouri man given 189 years in prison for abusing 2 girls

A Missouri man was sentenced to 189 years in prison for sexually and physically abusing two girls. (Source: Raycom Media)

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A 40-year-old Missouri man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 189 years in prison for sexually and physically abusing two girls.

Robert Brown, of Warrensburg, was sentenced Monday for numerous counts of child abuse, neglect, endangerment, statutory sodomy and witness tampering.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports prosecutors said Collins whipped the 10- and 8-year-old girls and padlocked them in their rooms in April 2017. He also was accused of sexually abusing the girls between September 2016 and April 2017.

Brown's attorney, Casey Symonds, said he plans to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Russell said Brown will have to serve 85 percent of some of the sentences and 100 percent of others.

