Flags raised in Cape Girardeau County for Flag Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Flags raised in Cape Girardeau County for Flag Day

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Avenue of Flags will be raised in Cape County Park North for Flag Day. (Source: KFVS) The Avenue of Flags will be raised in Cape County Park North for Flag Day. (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Avenue of Flags will be raised in Cape County Park North on Thursday, June 14 for Flag Day.

The flags will be up from Thursday morning to that evening.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:01:19 GMT
    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition."  (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition."  (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

  • First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:52:12 GMT
    A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

  • Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:44:26 GMT
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly