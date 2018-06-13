IL lawmaker backs law protecting from ID theft

Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.
U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX.
According to Malden Police, a man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when he got stuck.
McCracken County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Paducah, Ky. on June 13.
8-year-old Jewell Magee is from Benton, Missouri and she was born with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia which has left her legally blind.
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.
Sara Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, is planning her departure from the Trump administration, according to a report from CBS News.
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.
Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.
Congressman Mark Sanford lost his first race in South Carolina while Gov. Henry McMaster faces a runoff later this month with a Greenville businessman for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.
Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.
