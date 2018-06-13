IL lawmaker backs law protecting from ID theft

Illinois State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, (D-Elizabethtown), is backing a legislation protecting consumers from data breaches and identity theft.

House Bill 4095 makes it easier for consumers to ask for a credit freeze by phone, email or in writing.

“The Equifax data breach compromised 143 million Americans’ personal information, putting consumers at risk for identity theft and the release of sensitive personal information,” Phelps Finnie said. “It was clear that the General Assembly needed to take action to ensure that every single consumer has the opportunity to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from becoming further victimized by security hacks and data breaches. This new law will prohibit consumer reporting agencies like Equifax from charging consumers for credit freezes.”

“It’s just wrong to think that people should pay a fee to protect themselves,” added Phelps Finnie. “Laws like these put the financial well-being of consumers first while making sure they are not forced to cover the costs of big corporations’ mistakes.”

A credit freeze is a precautionary measure for anyone who suspects their personal information is compromised.

