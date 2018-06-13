SoutheastHEALTH brings new technology for critically ill patients

A partnership between SoutheastHEALTH and Avera eCare services will help critically ill patients with new technology.

This new innovative technology will allow a new virtual intensive care program (eICU) that helps deliver vital information faster to bedside caregivers in the patient's room.

"It allows patients and families to stay here at home and receive a higher level and more intensive care than we are able to provide currently," SoutheastHEALTH Director of Patient Experience Lance West said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

eICU combines predictive analytics, data visualization and advanced reporting capabilities at the push of a button to caregivers.

"It's an extra level of support, background and monitoring that they have all times, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year," Avera Medical Group Critical Care Medicine Emily Hurst said. "Southeast is an amazing facility who has really complex sick patients. So we have two ways. We have direct physical visualization monitoring from our providers, our nursing staff and our physicians, as well as, electronic monitoring going on in the background."

Remote providers are able to view real-time patient information such as cardiac monitors, lab results, medications, as well as, care notes via electronic medical record interface from facilities across the nation.

"It elevates the responsive time, the care and investment in the patient of what we can do every single day with them at the bedside and over the monitors," Hurst said. "It gives another level of interaction that we can provide, not only with the patient but also with the family at the bedside."

Hurst explains that Avera eCARE has a level of predictive analytics that provides data on a regular basis.

"It gives us any labs the second they come up. It's instantaneous," Hurst added. "We also get their vital signs averaged over each individual patient over the previous four hours. When we see something that comes up on our data screen, as there is something going on with the patient, we investigate every one of those changes."

Avera eCARE, based out of Sioux Falls, SD, has worked to connect the vast knowledge of specialists to patients in a variety of areas since 2004. Avera eCARE offers one of the largest telemedicine networks in the United States, supporting more than 400 health centers, clinics, long-term care centers, schools and facilities within a 17-state region. Avera's ICU Intensivists program employs 38 board certified intensivists, all are currently credentialed to practice at SoutheastHEALTH.

"It just adds another layer of care to try and help and increase the length of stay for the patient and increase the outcome so patients and families have better outcomes from our critical care areas," West said.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.