Perryville, MO woman accused of stabbing husband with steak knife

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Susan M. Regelsperger is accused of stabbing her husband. (Source: Perry County MO Sheriff Jail Division)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A Perryville woman is charged with stabbing her husband on Friday, June 8.

54-year-old Susan M. Regelsperger of Perryville, Missouri, is charged with first-degree of Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal Action.

According to the probable cause statement, her husband, who is a truck driver, returned home from an assignment when an argument occurred between the two that morning.

Regelsperger pushed him and then he pushed and slapped her. She then got a steak knife from the knife box and stabbed him in the right forearm area.

She told officials her husband was unwilling to show any affection towards her and that he did not care about the medical conditions she was going through. She then admitted she "lost it" and stabbed him, according to the statement.

The cut was approximately one inch long and was deep enough for possible nerve damage. He was transported to a St. Louis hospital for further evaluation for his wound.

