IL man found guilty of child sexual assault by Gallatin Co. jury

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
George A. Vivens was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor (Source: White County Jail) George A. Vivens was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor (Source: White County Jail)
SHAWNEETOWN, IL (KFVS) -

A Gallatin County, Illinois jury has found a former Shawneetown, Ill. man guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

George A. Bivens, 45, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor from 1999-2004. Bivens will be sentenced on July 16, 2018 in front of Judge Thomas Foster.     

He is being held in the White County Jail. 

The case was investigated by Illinois State Police. The case was prosecuted by the Gallatin County State’s Attorney Doug Dyhrkopp.  

