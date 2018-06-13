Southeast Regents approve $114.2 million operating budget - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Regents approve $114.2 million operating budget

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents Tuesday, June 12, approved a $114.2 million operating budget. (Source: KFVS) The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents Tuesday, June 12, approved a $114.2 million operating budget. (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Tuesday, June 12, approved a $114.2 million operating budget and $37.05 million in auxiliary operating budgets for the University, both for fiscal 2019, which begins July 1.

The budget includes tuition and fee rates assessed to students for the 2018-2019 academic year approved by the Board in May.

The budget also takes into account expense reductions, revenue increases, the previously Board approved academic restructuring changes, and the realignment of Academic Affairs operational and instructional budgets.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The approved budget is based on a 7.7 percent reduction in state appropriations from FY18 amounting to a $3.37 million decrease for Southeast after one-time withholdings and $1.16 million in costs to continue operations, including mandatory increased retirement contributions.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, said the University has budgeted for a 7.7 percent reduction in state appropriations in its FY19 operating budget based on former Governor Eric Greitens’ proposed budget. Although the Missouri House and Senate have approved a bill calling for public higher education funding to remain at the FY18 level after one-time withholdings, this bill has not yet been signed, he said.

The $114.2 million operating budget includes $890,000 in revenue increases for FY19 from a small tuition increase for the coming year, an increased overhead contribution from auxiliary operations and an increase in program and web course fees.

The University also has committed to $5.44 million in expense reductions to meet the FY19 budget need. They include scholarship program changes, employee benefit changes, salary and benefit savings from future faculty and staff replacements and vacancies, instructional cost reductions and personnel and operating budget reductions across all divisions.?

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:01:19 GMT
    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition."  (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition."  (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

  • First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:52:12 GMT
    A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

  • Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:44:26 GMT
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly