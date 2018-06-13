2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class announced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class announced

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University.

The 2018 class includes Jermaine Dearman (Men's Basketball), Mallory Duran-Sellers (Softball), P.J. Finigan (Baseball), George Loukas (Football), Jeneva McCall (Track & Field), Bryan Mullins (Men's Basketball) and Bruce Weber (Men's Basketball Head Coach).

The class will formally be inducted in a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 19. and appear at Homecoming on Oct. 20.

