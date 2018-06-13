2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class announced

The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University.
Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Illinois.
A billboard supporting University of Illinois' controversial former mascot has resurfaced after a decade-long hiatus.
St. Louis hosts the San Diego Padres in game two of a three-game series.
A St. Louis jury on Tuesday ordered the Los Angeles Rams to pay $12.5 million to Reggie Bush, the former NFL running back who was injured in a 2015 game at the dome.
