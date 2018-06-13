Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signs with Illinoi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signs with Illinois College

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College. (Source: KFVS) Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College. (Source: KFVS)
Trae collapsed while playing in an AAU game in Kansas City last summer but an AED was used to restart his heart. (Source: KFVS) Trae collapsed while playing in an AAU game in Kansas City last summer but an AED was used to restart his heart. (Source: KFVS)
Trae's story is quite an inspiration. (Source: KFVS) Trae's story is quite an inspiration. (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Robinson's story is quite an inspiration. He collapsed while playing in an AAU game in Kansas City last summer but an AED was used to restart his heart.

Robinson returned to the court to play his senior year for Saxony Lutheran High School and will now get a chance to play on the collegiate ranks.

Illinois College coach Steve Schweer said he's thrilled to have a player with the rare size and sill that Robinson has.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class announced

    2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class announced

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:05:13 GMT
    The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)
    The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University. (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)

    The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University.

    The 2018 Saluki Hall of Fame class has been announced, according to Southern Illinois University.

  • Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signs with Illinois College

    Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signs with Illinois College

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:57:51 GMT
    Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College. (Source: KFVS)Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College. (Source: KFVS)

    Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Illinois.

    Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Illinois.

  • Billboard supports UI Chief Illiniwek mascot

    Billboard supports UI Chief Illiniwek mascot

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:41:54 GMT
    A billboard supporting University of Illinois' controversial former mascot has resurfaced after a decade-long hiatus. (Source: Illini Facebook)A billboard supporting University of Illinois' controversial former mascot has resurfaced after a decade-long hiatus. (Source: Illini Facebook)

    A billboard supporting University of Illinois' controversial former mascot has resurfaced after a decade-long hiatus.

    A billboard supporting University of Illinois' controversial former mascot has resurfaced after a decade-long hiatus.

    •   
Powered by Frankly