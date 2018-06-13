Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signs with Illinois College

Trae collapsed while playing in an AAU game in Kansas City last summer but an AED was used to restart his heart. (Source: KFVS)

Saxony Lutheran basketball star Trae Robinson signed Wednesday, June 18 with Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Robinson's story is quite an inspiration. He collapsed while playing in an AAU game in Kansas City last summer but an AED was used to restart his heart.

Robinson returned to the court to play his senior year for Saxony Lutheran High School and will now get a chance to play on the collegiate ranks.

Illinois College coach Steve Schweer said he's thrilled to have a player with the rare size and sill that Robinson has.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.