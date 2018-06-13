Sheriff: Deputies looking for 2 men in KY theft investigation

The Hopkins County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects in a theft investigation. (Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

The Hopkins County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects in a theft investigation.

The suspects are seen taking items after going into a home on AC Slaton Road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

It's believed one suspect has a tattoo on his right arm.

Contact Deputy Josh Travis at 270-821-5661 if you have any information.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.