Marble Hill, MO woman honored as Modern Woodmen's Hometown Hero

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Barb Mayfield honored by Modern Woodmen.
MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

Hometown Hero honors for a Marble Hill, Mo. woman.

Bard Mayfield received the Hometown Hero award from Modern Woodmen, which she received earlier this year.

Along with the nomination, Barb was able to donate a check for 100 dollars to a charity of her choice – which was St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Barb is active in her community of Marble Hill, Mo. helping raise money for VFW Post 5900. 

Her husband, Larry, is a veteran of the Vietnam War. They have been married for 52 years.

Larry was called to duty just a couple of days after their wedding.

Besides helping with the VFW, Barb enjoys spending time with residents of the local nursing home.

And she loves giving hugs to everyone.

