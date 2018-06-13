Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

Written by Mike Payne, Director
(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS) (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, Missouri, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX.

Flores completed an intensive, eight-week program that included Air Force core values, physical fitness, training in military discipline and studies, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who finish basic training earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Flores graduated from Jackson Senior High School in 2017.

He is the son of Gary Flores of Jackson, MO.

