KY lawmaker to fill vacancy on legislative research commission

Kentucky State Rep. Kenny Imes, (R-Murray), has been elected to fill a vacancy on the Legislative Research Commission (Source: Kentucky House Majority Caucus)

Kentucky State Rep. Kenny Imes, (R-Murray), has been elected to fill a vacancy on the Legislative Research Commission, according to the Kentucky House Majority Caucus.

The commission is a 16 member body of Democrat and Republican lawmakers from the House and Senate.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“Rep. Imes is an incredibly valuable member of the House Majority Caucus whose service to Kentucky has spanned nearly two decades,” said Kentucky House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne. “His wide range of experience in the Legislature will serve the LRC well, and ensure effective leadership of a vital support system for all legislators.”

The commission was established in 1948 as a fact-finding and service body.

“I am honored to have been asked by the Republican leaders in the House to serve as a member of the Legislative Research Commission,” said Rep. Imes. “The LRC is actually the Board of Directors of the Legislature, with responsibility for 400 employees and a budget of $19.8 million. My selection for this post represents the first time in many years that someone from the Purchase Area has served on the LRC and presents a unique opportunity for me to put my legislative and business experience to work for all the people of Kentucky.”

He will hold the office until the end of 2018.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.