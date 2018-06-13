Carbondale, IL man sentenced to 23 years in prison for July 4, 2017 shooting

A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to prison after shooting a man on July 4, 2017, according to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)

Bryan D. Wise, 30, was sentenced on June 13, 2018 to 23 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence.

He pleaded guilty on March 6 to aggravated battery with a firearm after a two day jury trial.

The shooting happened outside of a home on East Willow Street in Carbondale in 2017. The victim was treated at a St. Louis area hospital.

The case was investigated by Carbondale police.

