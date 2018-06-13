Cape Air founder, CEO visits Veterans Airport, announces new planes plan

These days it's hard to drive around Cape Girardeau, Missouri and not see construction.
Kellogg Company announced it is voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal because these products have the potential presence of Salmonella.
Closing arguments were set to begin on Thursday, June 14 in the trial of a man accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student.
Two separate crashes on I-24 in McCracken County sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, June 14.
Crews were called to a house fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday afternoon, June 14.
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.
A Chesterfield woman is recovering after getting hit in the forehead by a cell phone while on a ride at Kings Dominion.
Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.
The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.
The arrest warrant revealed Breanna Lewis killed Harlee May 29 at their home on Daisy Lewis Lane.
An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ballard picked up the intercom receiver and started the music to Etta James' "At Last."
An arrest warrant revealed the 19-year-old South Carolina woman who concocted a story about her 11-month-old daughter being kidnapped caused the injuries that led to her daughter's death.
