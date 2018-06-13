Cape Air founder, CEO visits Veterans Airport, announces new planes plan

The founder and CEO of Cape Air will visit Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Thursday, June 14. He said the company will be rolling out new airplanes over the next three to five years.

Dan Wolf presented updates on airline service and get feedback from airport and community officials.

Wolf was accompanied by President Linda Markham, VP of Planning Andrew Bonney and Director of Sales and Marketing Erin Hatzell.

Wolf and the others will present to community leaders and corporate account representatives updates on their company and will be available for questions and general discussion.

"We have a new airplane that we are starting to take delivery of at the end of this year, that we will be integrating over the next three to five years," said Wolf. "We’ll be seeing it here in Williamson County over the next six to 12 months. Riders are going to love the amenities in the airplane. It’s a more comfortable ride, its just going to be an addition an improvement on what we’ve been providing here."

Southern Illinois University, John A. Logan College, AISIN, VA Medical Center, area Chambers of Commerce, Tourism Bureau, Southern Illinois Miners and REDCO were invited to participate.

The same discussion will be held with airport officials at an Airport Authority board meeting.

