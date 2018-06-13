Cape Air founder, CEO to visit Veterans Airport of Southern IL

A Benton, Illinois man has been indicted by a federal grand jury of defrauding his former employer.
A Perryville woman is charged with stabbing her husband on Friday, June 8.
A Gallatin County, Illinois jury has found a former Shawneetown, Ill. man guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The prosecutor will continue his cross-examination of Gaege Bethune on Wednesday, June 13.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Tuesday, June 12, approved a $114.2 million operating budget and $37.05 million in auxiliary operating budgets for the University, both for fiscal 2019, which begins July 1.
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.
Cassie Hutchins was flying with her 8-month-old on Sunday when a gate agent told her the baby’s rear-facing car seat must face forward.
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled the Amber Alert after 6-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines was located safely. The suspect, 24-year-old Jasmine Simmons, has been taken into custody.
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.
Bullitt County sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed Beth Campbell was cited on Wednesday.
Solidad Torres, the girlfriend of Dameon Marmalejo, took the witness stand on Wednesday describing events that led up to a beating in June of 2017.
