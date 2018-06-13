Cape Air founder, CEO to visit Veterans Airport of Southern IL

The Cape Air founder and CEO will visit Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Thursday. (Source: KFVS)

The founder and CEO of Cape Air will visit Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Thursday, June 14.

Dan Wolf will fly into the airport to present updates on airline service and get feedback from airport and community officials.

Wolf, a certified air transport pilot, will be piloting the aircraft and will be accompanied by President Linda Markham, VP of Planning Andrew Bonney and Director of Sales and Marketing Erin Hatzell.

Wolf and the others will present to community leaders and corporate account representatives updates on their company and will be available for questions and general discussion.

Southern Illinois University, John A. Logan College, AISIN, VA Medical Center, area Chambers of Commerce, Tourism Bureau, Southern Illinois Miners and REDCO were invited to participate.

The same discussion will be held with airport officials at an Airport Authority board meeting.

