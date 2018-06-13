SB I-55 open after rollover crash

According to MSHP, I-55 SB lanes are closed due to a rollover crash. (Source: KFVS)

I-55 southbound lanes at mile marker 68 were closed due to a rollover accident on Wednesday, June 13.

All lanes are now open.

According to Sikeston DPS, the occupants of the vehicle are all ejected.

The investigation continues.

Sikeston Rescue squad and Sikeston DPS are assisting in the crash.

