3 East Prairie, MO boys seriously injured in I-55 rollover crash

Three people were seriously injured in a rollover crash on I-55 at mile marker 68 on Wednesday, June 13.

According to the crash report, the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt ran off the left side of the road, struck the barrier cable and overturned.

The occupants of the vehicle are all ejected.

The driver, 17-year-old Connor M. Dean of East Prairie, Mo, was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center with "serious" injuries.

His passengers, Cody B. Newman, 19, and Ethan C. Newman, 17, of East Prairie, Mo, also suffered "serious" injuries.

Cody was transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac and Ethan was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center.

I-55 southbound lanes were closed for clean-up.

Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miner Police Department, Scott County Sheriff's Department and Sikeston Fire Department.

