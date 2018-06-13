3 East Prairie, MO boys seriously injured in I-55 rollover crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 East Prairie, MO boys seriously injured in I-55 rollover crash

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
According to MSHP, I-55 SB lanes are closed due to a rollover crash. (Source: KFVS) According to MSHP, I-55 SB lanes are closed due to a rollover crash. (Source: KFVS)
(Source: Ashton Blaine) (Source: Ashton Blaine)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Three people were seriously injured in a rollover crash on I-55 at mile marker 68 on Wednesday, June 13.

According to the crash report, the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt ran off the left side of the road, struck the barrier cable and overturned.

The occupants of the vehicle are all ejected.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The driver, 17-year-old Connor M. Dean of East Prairie, Mo, was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center with "serious" injuries.

His passengers, Cody B. Newman, 19, and Ethan C. Newman, 17, of East Prairie, Mo, also suffered "serious" injuries.

Cody was transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac and Ethan was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center.

I-55 southbound lanes were closed for clean-up.

Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miner Police Department, Scott County Sheriff's Department and Sikeston Fire Department.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:57:59 GMT
    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." (Source: Pixabay)Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." (Source: Pixabay)
    Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android (Source: Pixabay)Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android (Source: Pixabay)

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

  • First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:52:12 GMT
    A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

  • Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:44:26 GMT
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly