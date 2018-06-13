Crews called to Maple St. in Zeigler, IL for house fire

State Highway 148 was down to one in Zeigler, Illinois on Wednesday, June 13 due to a house fire.

Two engines responded for a structure fire with a report of people still inside. It was later determined the house was unoccupied and the fire has been extinguished.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Managment Agency, the road had been restricted at Maple Street.

