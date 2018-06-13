Crews called to Maple St. in Zeigler, IL for house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews called to Maple St. in Zeigler, IL for house fire

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Crews called to house fire in Zeigler, IL (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS) Crews called to house fire in Zeigler, IL (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)
ZEIGLER, IL (KFVS) -

State Highway 148 was down to one in Zeigler, Illinois on Wednesday, June 13 due to a house fire.

Two engines responded for a structure fire with a report of people still inside. It was later determined the house was unoccupied and the fire has been extinguished.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Managment Agency, the road had been restricted at Maple Street.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Mine Rescue Skills Competition at SIC

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:57:59 GMT
    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." (Source: Pixabay)Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." (Source: Pixabay)
    Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android (Source: Pixabay)Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android (Source: Pixabay)

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

    Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition." 

  • First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:52:12 GMT
    A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

    Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.

  • Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Jackson, MO alum graduates from basic training

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:44:26 GMT
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)
    (U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)(U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores graduates from basic training. Source: KFVS)

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly