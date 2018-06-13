3 captured in Butler Co., MO; facing murder charges after AR shooting

Randy Rocha, Antonio Rocha, and Israel Rocha were arrested in the case (Source: Butler County Jail)

Three men facing murder charges in Arkansas were arrested in Butler County, Missouri on Tuesday, June 12.

This comes after a shooting incident on Monday, June 11.

Five suspects have been arrested and each are facing charges of murder first degree, two counts of battery first degree, manslaughter, terroristic act and engaging in violent criminal activity which is an enhancement to all charges for criminal gangs.

According to Blytheville, Ark. Police Chief Ross Thompson, after two other arrests in the case, detectives learned three other suspects had left the state to the Poplar Bluff, Mo. area.

Multiple agencies executed a search warrant in Butler County on Tuesday and arrested Randy Rocha, Antonio Rocha, and Israel Rocha. The three men are being held at the Butler County Jail waiting for extradition back to Arkansas.

Earlier on Monday, around 7 p.m., Blytheville officers responded to the 1700 block of Sales Street after a call of gunshots fired. Officers learned three people had been shot, and one had died from their injuries.

Officers learned another person had been taken by a private vehicle to an area hospital emergency room. It was later learned the person was the shooter and his cause of death is suspected to be from his partners running over him with a vehicle trying to leave the scene.

According to police, one suspect, Raymond Juneraick, 52, was arrested on Monday, June 11. He appeared in court on Tuesday and his bond was set at $500,000.

Later, search warrants for three homes in Blytheville were issued. Assisting Blytheville police were Arkansas State Police and the Drug Task Force. The homes searched were in the 100 block of Dougan, the 900 block of Illinois and the 100 block of Lancaster.

This led to the arrest around 6 p.m. on June 12 of Adam Rocha, 26, of Blytheville. He appeared in court on Tuesday and his bond was set at $500,000.

Detectives then learned the other three suspects were in the Poplar Bluff, Mo. area.

Blytheville police along with the Missouri Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff’s Department, SEMO DTF and Sikeston Police Department Special Operations Group executed a search warrant Tuesday at an address in Butler Co. That search resulted in the arrest of Randy Rocha, Antonio Rocha, and Israel Rocha.

Israel Rocha is the father of Randy and Antonio Rocha and the uncle of Adam Rocha, according to authorities.

According to police, the investigation is continuing.

Police want to thank the Arkansas State Police, Local DTF, Missouri Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff’s Department, SEMO DTF and Sikeston Police Department Special Operations Group and residents that called the police hotline.

