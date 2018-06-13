3 captured in Butler Co., MO; facing murder charges after AR shooting

Dozens of miners are training for the worst-case scenarios at the school's seventh annual "Mine Rescue Skills Competition."
Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.
U.S. Air Force Airman Shawn Flores, from Jackson, MO, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, TX.
According to Malden Police, a man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when he got stuck.
McCracken County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Paducah, Ky. on June 13.
Sara Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, is planning her departure from the Trump administration, according to a report from CBS News.
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.
At 30 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, you’ll have plenty of room for your immediate and extended family.
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.
Ten sections of beach along the Grand Strand have been placed under a temporary swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels.
Los Angeles police have been investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.
The boy and the Andean bear spent 10 minutes jumping together.
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.
No one was able to help the critter until it reached the roof because the building's windows don't open.
