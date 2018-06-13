Poplar Bluff missing man's body found in Black River

Shawn Burkett's body was found in the Black River after he was missing for a couple days. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

A missing Poplar Bluff man's body was found on the Black River.

According to Butler County Coroner Andy Moore, 48-year-old Shawn Burkett's body was found on Wednesday, June 13 at 9:30 a.m.

His body was found downstream of the Bartlett Street Bridge.

Burkett's moped was originally located near the Black River, parked under the Business Highway 60 bridge. Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department and volunteers from SEMO Search and Rescue searched along the banks of the river and no sign of Burnett was found.

Due to the location of Burkett’s moped found on Monday, it was thought that he may have been fishing along the river.

Burkett was last seen on Monday, June 11 at 9 a.m. on the east side of Poplar Bluff.

Due to multiple health issues, it is believed he may have fallen into the river and was unable to recover.

Burkett was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner Andy Moore.

Moore does not suspect any foul play and an autopsy is not planned.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, SEMO Search and Rescue and the Butler County Coroner's Office.

