Billboard supports UI Chief Illiniwek mascot

The defense and prosecution have rested their case in the murder trial of 23-year-old Gaege Bethune.
The defense and prosecution have rested their case in the murder trial of 23-year-old Gaege Bethune.
A Benton, Illinois man has been indicted by a federal grand jury of defrauding his former employer.
A Benton, Illinois man has been indicted by a federal grand jury of defrauding his former employer.
A Perryville woman is charged with stabbing her husband on Friday, June 8.
A Perryville woman is charged with stabbing her husband on Friday, June 8.
A Gallatin County, Illinois jury has found a former Shawneetown, Ill. man guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
A Gallatin County, Illinois jury has found a former Shawneetown, Ill. man guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Tuesday, June 12, approved a $114.2 million operating budget and $37.05 million in auxiliary operating budgets for the University, both for fiscal 2019, which begins July 1.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Tuesday, June 12, approved a $114.2 million operating budget and $37.05 million in auxiliary operating budgets for the University, both for fiscal 2019, which begins July 1.