Man taken into custody for failure to appear on meth charge in Union County, IL

Larry B. Ledbetter, 32, was wanted by Union County authorities on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

A man is in custody after being wanted for failure to appear on a meth-related charge.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Larry B. Ledbetter, 32, was wanted by Union County authorities on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.



Ledbetter had been known to be in the Anna, Ill. area.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.