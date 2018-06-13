Man taken into custody for failure to appear on meth charge in U - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man taken into custody for failure to appear on meth charge in Union County, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A man is in custody after being wanted for failure to appear on a meth-related charge.

Larry B. Ledbetter, 32, was wanted by Union County authorities on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Ledbetter had been known to be in the Anna, Ill. area.

