Pinckneyville PD reminds residents to lock car doors

Pinckneyville Police Department is asking residents to be sure to lock vehicle doors after exiting vehicles.

They ask if there is anything valuable you have in your vehicle, keep it out of sight.

They also ask to take the time to be mindful of your residence and keep all exterior doors and windows locked, even if you are home.

