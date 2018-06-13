$140,000, guns, drugs found before Caruthersville, MO man given 24 years in prison

The man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. (Source: Raycom Media)

The United States Attorney's Office announced the sentencing of Marcus T. Taylor, 36, of Caruthersville, Missouri.

He was sentenced on June 12 to 24 years in federal prison on narcotics and firearms charges.

The sentence was given by United States District Judges Stephen N. Limbaugh at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to court documents, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) got a federal search warrant for Taylor's residence in Caruthersville in August of 2015.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Documents state he sold cocaine to a confidential informant on several occasions.

While officials searched the home, agents found a compartment under the floor in the bedroom closet that concealed four handguns, ammunition, a bag with more than 300 grams of powder cocaine and more than $140,000,

Taylor was not allowed to have firearms because of prior felony convictions including three convictions for drug-trafficking crimes.

During a guilty plea hearing in 2017, Taylor pled guilty to several counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, being a felon in possession of firearms and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes. Taylor also agreed to forfeit cash seized during the search warrant totaling $144,922.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.