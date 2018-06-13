Internationally acclaimed artist Paul Jackson returns to Poplar Bluff, MO

Paul Jackson is coming back to the Margaret Harwell Art Museum in Poplar Bluff Missouri (Source: Raycom Media)

Paul Jackson is coming back to the Margaret Harwell Art Museum in Poplar Bluff Missouri.

Since his first ever solo exhibition at the MHAM in 1990 when he was just 22, Paul has established himself as an internationally renowned watercolorist.

In the years following, Paul earned his Master of Fine Arts from Missouri University, has become a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and an honor member of the Missouri Watercolor Society.

Paul was the grand prize winner in the “Paint your way to Paris” competition.

He has been featured as one of the Master Painters of the World in International Artist’s Magazine.

His work has been on the cover of The Artists Magazine four times.

His work has been in American Artist, Watercolor Magazine, Watercolor Magic, Watercolor Artist, Forbes Magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, NPR, CBS News, the Baltimore Sun, The St Louis Post Dispatch, The Kansas City Star, and TWA’s Ambassador Magazine.

Paul won the design competition for the Missouri Quarter for the U. S. Mint and his work hangs in the Missouri Capitol, the Governor’s Mansion, and the Supreme Court.

He generously installed a mosaic of the Missouri Quarter design in the entry walk of the Margaret Harwell Art Museum.

In 2008 Paul was the featured speaker at the International Watercolor Masters in Lushan China.

He was also the only American artist invited to the International Art Meet in Kolkata, India in 2011.

Paul is the author of “Painting Spectacular Light Effects in Watercolor” from North Light Books and “The Wandering Watercolorist”, from Chameleon Press 2013.

Saturday July 7, there will be a reception and artist talk from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at the Margaret Harwell Art Museum. Food and libations will be served and is free to the public.

Sunday July 8, through Thursday July 12, from 9:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. Paul will teach at a Watercolor Workshop in the Art Annex. He will teach to all skill levels. Cost is $495.00 and students will provide their own supplies. This is 30 hours of instruction with one of the finest Watercolor instructors in the world.

Friday July 13 through Thursday, July 26, Paul will lead a team of artists in painting the entire exterior north façade of the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the campus of Three Rivers College!

Friday July 27 starting at 6:00 p.m. will be “An Evening with Paul Jackson”. This will be a BBQ dinner catered by “Memphis in May” world BBQ champions Mike and Zach’s and a program with Paul recounting stories about his career and connection to Poplar Bluff. It will be held at the museum and the Holy Cross Episcopal Church, across the street from the museum. Wine and beer and soft drinks will be provided. Cost will be $30.00 per person or $25.00 for Friends of the Margaret Harwell Art Museum.

