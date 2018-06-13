First Alert: Warm day with scattered storms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Warm day with scattered storms

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS) A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

There is a chance of a few showers and/or thunderstorms developing again this afternoon as a weak cold front moves through from northwest to the southeast.

Brian Alworth says we're not expecting the storms to be a strong or as numerous as on Tuesday.  

Behind the front, it will be a bit drier and quieter for a few days,  but it will remain hot (though a touch less humid.) 

Right now the upcoming weekend is looking quite hot and humid,  with afternoon heat indices ('feels like') near 100.

