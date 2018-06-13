First Alert: Warm day with scattered storms

A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

There is a chance of a few showers and/or thunderstorms developing again this afternoon as a weak cold front moves through from northwest to the southeast.

Brian Alworth says we're not expecting the storms to be a strong or as numerous as on Tuesday.

Behind the front, it will be a bit drier and quieter for a few days, but it will remain hot (though a touch less humid.)

Right now the upcoming weekend is looking quite hot and humid, with afternoon heat indices ('feels like') near 100.

