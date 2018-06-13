First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS) A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)
Right now the upcoming weekend is looking quite hot and humid (Source: KFVS) Right now the upcoming weekend is looking quite hot and humid (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.
 

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. It will not be quite as humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Behind the front, it will be a bit drier and quieter for a few days.

Right now the upcoming weekend is looking quite hot and humid, with afternoon heat indices ('feels like') near 100.

