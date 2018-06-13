First Alert: Mild night, warm weather continues

Right now the upcoming weekend is looking quite hot and humid (Source: KFVS)

A weak cold front will be pushing through this afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall slowly. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s far north to near 70 southwest.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. It will not be quite as humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Behind the front, it will be a bit drier and quieter for a few days.

Right now the upcoming weekend is looking quite hot and humid, with afternoon heat indices ('feels like') near 100.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.