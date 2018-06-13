This week in music: 1971 Want Ads

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from the days of bell bottoms, beads and tie-dyed shirts .

Here's some of the songs that may have been playing on the radio or 8-track player as you cruised around in your 1971 'Cuda.

This week in '71 had Three Dog Night at number five on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart with Joy to the World. The song is also popularly known by its opening lyric, "Jeremiah was a bullfrog". The song was written by Hoyt Axton and when it hit number one he and his mother, Mae Axton, became the first mother and son to each have written a number one pop single. Mae Axton co-wrote "Heartbreak Hotel", which was the first number one hit for Elvis Presley.

Ringo Starr was enjoying his first hit since the break-up of The Beatles. It Don't Come Easy was produced by Starr's former band mate George Harrison. George also contributed in composing the song but was not credited as a songwriter.

The Carpenters were one of the hottest acts on the music charts at the time. Rainy Days and Mondays was the duo's fourth straight number one on the Adult Contemporary Chart. It peaked at number two on the Hot 100. Hangin' around, nothing to do but frown, Rainy Days and Mondays always get me down

Checking in at number two was The Rolling Stones with Brown Sugar. It was the opening track and lead single from their Sticky Fingers album. The song was written primarily by Mick Jagger who came up with lyrics that were considered scandalous because they included many subjects that were considered taboo at the time.

And in the top spot for this week 47 years ago was Want Ads by The Honey Cone. It was the group's biggest single and their only number one hit. By the way Want Ads features a very young Ray Parker Jr. on rhythm guitar.

