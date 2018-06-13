This week in music: 1971 Want Ads

According to court documents, Richard Ives is facing five counts from an incident occurring on June 13.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
According to Malden, Mo. Police, a man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when he got stuck on Sunday, June 10.
A partnership between SoutheastHEALTH and Avera eCare services will help critically ill patients with new technology.
The man wanted the drugs tested because he thought the person who sold them to him gave him the wrong ones, according to the sheriff’s office.
The card featured a black couple kissing with the words “baby daddy” in the foreground. Shoppers said it was insulting to black fathers.
Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing a sex crimes case against actor Sylvester Stallone.
Witnesses said the two had been leaving a nearby party with another friend when they got into an argument over who was going to sit in the front passenger seat.
There are an average of seven cases reported in the U.S. every year, mostly in western states.
The New York AG said President Donald Trump used money in the foundation for his personal benefit.
The baby's body was found in the crawl space of a home after relatives raised concerns to police.
The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.
Authorities captured a suspect Thursday morning who was wanted for hitting two Hampton County deputies with a vehicle during a chase Wednesday night near Brunson.
A Chesterfield woman is recovering after getting hit in the forehead by a cell phone while on a ride at Kings Dominion.
