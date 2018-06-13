What you need to know June 13

Rain could be coming our way (Source: Pixabay)

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 13.

Lows this morning will be in the lower 70s. Today we will see a front move through the area.

As the front moves through scattered thunderstorms will be possible again.

Drier air will filter in behind the front. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rest of the week will continue to be hot but a little on the drier side.

Mars will shine brighter than it has in 15 years this summer.

A raccoon in Minnesota, climbed its way to social media stardom before it reached the top of the 25-floor building.

