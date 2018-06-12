Cardinals bats go cold against Padres in 4-2 loss - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals bats go cold against Padres in 4-2 loss

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cardinals fall to Padres 4-2. (Source: KFVS) Cardinals fall to Padres 4-2. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

St. Louis hosts the San Diego Padres in game two of a three-game series.

Padres pitchers Matt Strahm and Adam Cimber kept the Cardinals hitless until the sixth inning.

Eric Hosmer homered for and A.J. Ellis singled to amass the Padres 3-0 lead.

Christian Villanueva drove in another on a fielder's choice (4-0 Padres).

Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina scraped together a few runs, the Cardinals lose 4-2.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals bats go cold against Padres in 4-2 loss

    Cardinals bats go cold against Padres in 4-2 loss

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-06-13 02:51:07 GMT
    Cardinals fall to Padres 4-2. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals fall to Padres 4-2. (Source: KFVS)

    St. Louis hosts the San Diego Padres in game two of a three-game series. 

    St. Louis hosts the San Diego Padres in game two of a three-game series. 

  • NEW DETAILS

    Jury orders Rams to pay Reggie Bush $12.5 million

    Jury orders Rams to pay Reggie Bush $12.5 million

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:38:43 GMT
    San Francisco 49ers running back Reggie Bush is attended to by a trainer after he slipped out of bounds after running the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom GSan Francisco 49ers running back Reggie Bush is attended to by a trainer after he slipped out of bounds after running the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom G

    A St. Louis jury on Tuesday ordered the Los Angeles Rams to pay $12.5 million to Reggie Bush, the former NFL running back who was injured in a 2015 game at the dome.

    A St. Louis jury on Tuesday ordered the Los Angeles Rams to pay $12.5 million to Reggie Bush, the former NFL running back who was injured in a 2015 game at the dome.

  • Capitals buy full-page ad for Golden Knights

    Capitals buy full-page ad for Golden Knights

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:41:24 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-12 21:10:46 GMT

    The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.

    The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.

    •   
Powered by Frankly