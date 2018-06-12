RLC, SIU enter agreement on criminal justice program

The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees have approved a new articulation agreement with Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale.

According to RLC, students who complete the Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice will be able to transfer seamlessly as juniors into SIU Carbondale’s Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

“The addition of Southern Illinois University to our list of opportunities for Criminal Justice graduates is fantastic in so many ways, said Gabriele Farner, Dean of Applied Science and Technology. "Not only is it a local partnership that brings new ideas and technologies to RLC students, but it also gives the students another, local option to continue their education. We’re excited to be working with them to help all of our students.”

RLC Criminal Justice students can also choose for similar arrangements with Central Methodist University and Missouri Baptist University.

Students wishing to learn more should contact their RLC Academic Advisor at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1266.

