Raccoon stuck more than 20 stories up on MN building

A raccoon spotted in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday morning, June 12 scaled a building is now more than 20 stories up.

The critter was first spotted at the Town Square building, huddled in a nook above the sidewalk.

Eventually, the raccoon settled into a nook next to a window about 20 stories up.

Naturally, someone who is decidedly not the raccoon has started a Twitter account on its behalf. There's also a rival Twitter account.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the raccoon climbed up another story, then settled for another rest on a window ledge.

Animal control officials then announced their plan of action.

Catch up with the raccoon's progress here.

