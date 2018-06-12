Raccoon stuck more than 20 stories up on MN building

The raccoon climbed several stories before deciding to huddle on a window ledge. (Photo source: CBS)

A raccoon is stuck more than 20 stories up on a Minnesota high-rise building. (Source: CBS)

A raccoon spotted in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday morning, June 12 scaled a building is now more than 20 stories up.

The critter was first spotted at the Town Square building, huddled in a nook above the sidewalk.

Eventually, the raccoon settled into a nook next to a window about 20 stories up.

Naturally, someone who is decidedly not the raccoon has started a Twitter account on its behalf. There's also a rival Twitter account.

I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon — The St. Paul Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018

Just before 3:30 p.m., the raccoon climbed up another story, then settled for another rest on a window ledge.

Animal control officials then announced their plan of action.

Catch up with the raccoon's progress here.

