Raccoon stuck more than 20 stories up on MN building

All lanes of I-55 are back open after a two-vehicle crash on June 11.
The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees have approved a new articulation agreement with Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale.
As the temperatures warm up, snakes are coming out and surprising unsuspecting homeowners. While some can be dangerous, others can be nice to keep in your yard. Do you know how to tell the difference?
Outside the storms, temperatures are in the lower 90s. Inside the storms, rain-cooled air has temperatures in the 70s.
The Cambridge Adult Care facility in Poplar Bluff, Missouri created an awesome treat on June 12.
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.
The windows of the building don’t open, so nobody will be able to help the critter until (unless) it reached the roof.
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...
A 5-day cooperative operation between various law enforcement divisions led to a massive crime bust in Gulfport.
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.
Authorities are looking for answers after a mother of five was found dead in a parking lot, her body stuffed in a wooden box.
