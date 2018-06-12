Missouri House chairman: state shouldn't pay Greitens' bills

All lanes of I-55 are back open after a two-vehicle crash on June 11.
The Rend Lake College Board of Trustees have approved a new articulation agreement with Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale.
As the temperatures warm up, snakes are coming out and surprising unsuspecting homeowners. While some can be dangerous, others can be nice to keep in your yard. Do you know how to tell the difference?
Outside the storms, temperatures are in the lower 90s. Inside the storms, rain-cooled air has temperatures in the 70s.
The Cambridge Adult Care facility in Poplar Bluff, Missouri created an awesome treat on June 12.
