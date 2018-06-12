Deer feeding ban expanded to more MO counties - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deer feeding ban expanded to more MO counties

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The MO Dept. of Conservation has expanded its ban on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) The MO Dept. of Conservation has expanded its ban on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Conservation has expanded its restrictions on feeding deer in response to finding cases of chronic wasting disease.

The seven counties added to the ban include Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Grundy, Madison, McDonald, Mercer and Perry.

The ban for the seven counties becomes effective on July 1.

You can click here for more information on the feeding ban.

According to the department, there were 41 existing counties in its CWD Management Zone where feeding deer and placing minerals for deer is restricted. The zone consists of counties in or near where cases of the disease have been found.

According to the Wildlife Code of Missouri, the placement of grain, salt products, minerals and other consumable natural and manufactured products used to attract deer is prohibited year-round within counties of the CWD Management Zone. Exceptions are feed placed within 100 feet of any home or occupied building, feed placed in such a manner to reasonably exclude access by deer and feed and minerals present solely as a result of normal agricultural or forest management, or crop and wildlife food production practices.

For the seven new counties, MDC also increased the availability of antlerless permits and expanded the firearms antlerless portion to help harvest more deer in the counties and limit the spread of the disease.

MDC confirmed 33 new cases of CWD following the testing of nearly 24,500 free-ranging Missouri deer through its sampling and testing efforts last season.

Those new cases were found in Adair, Cedar, Franklin, Jefferson, Linn, Macon, Perry, Polk, St. Clair and Ste. Genevieve Counties.

