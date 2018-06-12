Authorities looking for 'armed, dangerous' man last known to be in Anna, IL area

The Union County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is looking for Wayne D. Synek (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

The Union County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is looking for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Wayne D. Synek is wanted for unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material and two counts of obstructing justice.

Synek was last known to be in the Anna, Ill. area.

If you have any information call the Union Co. Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500 for your local police.

