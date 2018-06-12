6/12/18 - Heartland's Best

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

With another school year in the books, another class of exceptional minds are packing their bags and heading off to college. Some parents are sad to see them go and others are happy, but all of them must be of their graduate’s accomplishments.

Last week, some of the brightest young minds in the Heartland converged on Southeast Missouri State University to be recognized in the 2018 "Heartland's Best" program. These valedictorians truly represent what is right with education in the Heartland. On top of academic performance, they represented a wide range of involvement in their schools from math and science, to music, sports, 4-H, and a few were involved in pretty much everything.

Our future is bright. These valedictorians are prepared for the next step, a college education. But what about the step after college? Think about it. These are our future leaders and we will depend on them to make the Heartland better.

The President of Southeast Missouri State university, Dr. Carlos Vargas, shared with the graduates our sincere hope that they find their way back to the Heartland when they begin their professional careers. If we want these bright minds to return to raise their families here in the heartland, then all of us have to take responsibility. We have to continue to create a place where people want to live and make sure to attract jobs and a good quality of life.

Realizing that it’s up to each and every one of us to make our communities attractive to retain our Heartland’s best and doing what it takes makes this A Better Heartland.

This is just one of many opinions. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail A Better Heartland

A Better Heartland/KFVS

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to A Better Heartland main page