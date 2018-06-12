Multiple agencies arrest 3 in Christopher, IL

Three people have been arrested after multiple agencies conducted a search warrant on June 8. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (SIDTF), the Christopher Police Department, the Illinois State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (ISP/SWAT) and the United States Marshal Service executed a search warrant at a home in Christopher, Illinois.

Two people were arrested on drug-related crimes and a third for a retail theft warrant.

The investigation leading to the arrests was conducted by the SIDTF and the Christopher Police Department.

