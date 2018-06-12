SIU: Student wins award, invents first portable prosthetic device for musicians

An SIU Carbondale student has invented a portable prosthetic device for musicians.

According to the university, Tessa Barnes, a junior in industrial design, created the device after seeing her band mates struggle to play trumpet in the marching band.

“The goal was to create a prosthetic that allowed musicians to have normal mobility while holding the instrument," said Barnes. "I also wanted to make it simple and easy to use so there wouldn't be much fuss or a learning curve on how to actually use it."

The weather resistant aluminum device allows the user to have a "vertical range of motion around a pivot point."

Barnes won an award at the ET Foundation’s 2018 Aluminum Extension Design Competition, and also a $2,000 scholarship.

