Transportation to no-cost medical services being provided for Harrisburg event

Public transportation is being provided at no cost to attend the Delta Regional Authority's Southern Care Event taking place June 18-27 in Harrisburg, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)

Public transportation is being provided at no cost to attend the Delta Regional Authority's Southern Care Event taking place June 18-27 in Harrisburg, Illinois.

The event is for those needing access to medical screenings, dental exams, and optometry screenings.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

According to the Rides Mass Transit District in Harrisburg, members of the military will be offering the no-cost medical screenings to the public with no income or residency requirements at Harrisburg Middle School (312 Bulldog Blvd.) from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. with the exception of June 24 and 27 when the hours are from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Those living in Carbondale and residents of Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and Williamson counties can call 844-220-1243 to schedule their transportation on any of Rides Mass Transit District's existing routes.

Hamilton and White county residents can call 844-718-1882.

Residents from Massac, Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson and Union counties can call 866-577-6278 to schedule their transportation to the event with Shawnee Mass Transit District.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.