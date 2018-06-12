Transportation to no-cost medical services being provided for Ha - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Transportation to no-cost medical services being provided for Harrisburg event

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Public transportation is being provided at no cost to attend the Delta Regional Authority's Southern Care Event taking place June 18-27 in Harrisburg, Illinois.
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Public transportation is being provided at no cost to attend the Delta Regional Authority's Southern Care Event taking place June 18-27 in Harrisburg, Illinois.

The event is for those needing access to medical screenings, dental exams, and optometry screenings.

According to the Rides Mass Transit District in Harrisburg, members of the military will be offering the no-cost medical screenings to the public with no income or residency requirements at Harrisburg Middle School (312 Bulldog Blvd.) from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. with the exception of June 24 and 27 when the hours are from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Those living in Carbondale and residents of Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and Williamson counties can call 844-220-1243 to schedule their transportation on any of Rides Mass Transit District's existing routes.

Hamilton and White county residents can call 844-718-1882.

Residents from Massac, Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson and Union counties can call 866-577-6278 to schedule their transportation to the event with Shawnee Mass Transit District.

