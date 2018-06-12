Durbin questions effort to stop election interference

Outside the storms, temperatures are in the lower 90s. Inside the storms, rain-cooled air has temperatures in the 70s.
The Cape Girardeau, Missouri community lost one of its beloved citizens recently.
Three people have been arrested after multiple agencies conducted a search warrant on June 8.
An SIU Carbondale student has invented a portable prosthetic device for musicians.
Public transportation is being provided at no cost to attend the Delta Regional Authority's Southern Care Event taking place June 18-27 in Harrisburg.
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.
A Jamaican lottery winner showed up to collect her grand prize with the biggest smile on her face- literally.
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.
"This is, by far, the worst thing I've seen in law enforcement in my career," Investigator Ray Boggs said of the Sherry Johnson murder case, which sent a chill through the Stone County community.
