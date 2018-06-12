Durbin questions effort to stop election interference

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) is asking President Trump's administration what they are doing about possible election interference by Russia or any others. (Source: durbin.senate.gov)

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) is asking President Trump's administration what they are doing about possible election interference by Russia or any others.

“We do know that Special Counsel Mueller has aggressively gone after Russian interference. He has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian corporations, in addition to seven others, that might have been complicit in this effort,” Durbin said. “But when we look at the money given to States - $380 million for the United States of America, I think Illinois shares something like $13 million and we were hacked by the Russians – I wonder if we can really point to a record where we have aggressively gone after Russian interference, set up defenses and deterrence so that they will not do this again in November. I just don’t think we have shown an intensity of focus and purpose to let the Russians or any other country know that we are serious enough when it comes to this next election, and we are only a few weeks away.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

At the June 12 Judiciary Committee hearing, Durbin questioned Adam Hickey, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice (DOJ) National Security Division; and Matthew Masterson, Cybersecurity Advisor, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) National Protection and Programs Directorate.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.