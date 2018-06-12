What parents should know about their kid's mobile devices

Parents are learning to keep up with the changes in kids' technology (Source: KFVS)

It seems like every day, there’s a new piece of technology coming into the markets.

With each new product, there is something new that parents may need to keep up with to keep kids safe.

You may be asking yourself, especially when it comes to mobile devices, "how to keep up with the changes?"

According to Dr. Sumanth Yenduri, a Professor of Computer Science at Southeast Missouri State University, it's good to be proactive early on.

He suggests teaching your kids as early as possible about the wrong and right ways to use technology.

"You educate your kids to do what is right and what is not right," said Dr. Yenduri. "Whether it is how do you behave in the school, how do you behave in the college, same way how do you use technology?"

According to a pew research poll -- 94 percent of kids from 13 to 17-years-old own a computer and 84 percent go online using a mobile device.

An infographic shared by the Sheriff's Office in Sarasota County, Florida mentioned apps parents should know about.

Some of them include popular apps like Snapchat or Whisper, which can reveal a person's geo-location.

Another app mentioned by the Sarasota County Sheriff's office is called Calculator%.

This app is disguised to look like a calculator at first glance but can be used to hide files, videos and even photos. The app makes it easy for minors to hide offensive items from parents or guardians.

Dr. Yenduri doesn't believe parents should start spying on their children. Instead, he believes it is important for parents to develop trust from an early age.

