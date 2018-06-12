What parents should know about their kid's mobile devices

Not every story about a child in foster care has a happy ending. In many cases, the older a child gets the more they lose hope. For one young lady though, a chance encounter ends with her finding A Place to Call home.
You may be asking yourself, especially when it comes to mobile devices, "how to keep up with the changes?"
Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 13. First Alert Forecast Lows this morning will be in the lower 70s.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says lows this morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.
As the temperatures warm up, snakes are coming out and surprising unsuspecting homeowners. While some can be dangerous, others can be nice to keep in your yard. Do you know how to tell the difference?
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.
No one was able to help the critter until it reached the roof because the building's windows don't open.
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.
Congressman Mark Sanford lost his first race in South Carolina while Gov. Henry McMaster faces a runoff later this month with a Greenville businessman for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.
Cyber criminals are back at it with a new scam. You may remember the term 'skimming', that's when scammers attempt to steal personal information using a device inserted inside or outside of card readers like at an ATM or gas pump. Experts say there's now an new and improved version called 'shimming'. Angela Guth, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles, says scammers will insert a paper thin, card sized device with a microchip into the slot you enter the chi...
"It was a normal workday," recalled Sabretia Hunt. She was in the room when the company delivered the devastating news.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...
