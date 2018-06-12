Carbondale founders park committee seeks public input on student landscape designs

The Carbondale Founders Park Committee will display student landscape designs on Wednesday, June 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center (Source: Carbondale Civic Center)

First-year agriculture students at Southern Illinois University have completed 32 landscape designs for the “Founders Park” property located behind the police station. Designs will be on display from 3-7 p.m. in Room 108.

Residents are encouraged to come and see what the students have envisioned for a future outdoor recreation space. Any feedback from the public is welcomed.

For more information, contact the Founders Park Committee Chair Tom Grant at tgrant@explorecarbondale.com.

“Carbondale prides itself on providing its visitors, students, businesses and residents with a unique mix of edge and ease. It’s a cultural town, yet free of pretense, embracing the great outdoors as readily as urban sophistication," said Grant. "Here, we are open to new ideas, experiences and cultures, so you are encouraged to both express yourself and be yourself, in all ways. That’s Carbondale - always open - for family, fun, business, new ideas and a bright tomorrow.”

