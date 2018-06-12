City of Jackson flushes hydrants, gives advice to residents

People living in Jackson, Missouri should prepare for the city to flush the water distribution and hydrant system.

The program is underway as of Tuesday, June 12.

The City of Jackson officials said flushing will be every day from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. until the program is complete.

Officials explained that fire department crews flush water mains and hydrants once a year to remove any mineral sediment that builds up in the pipes, improve water quality, and to maintain the valves and hydrants in the system.

The public is reminded that the water may appear cloudy or discolored while the lines are flushed due to a temporary stirring of sediments but officials said flushing does not affect the quality of your water.

The city advises residents to:

Refrain from doing the laundry because the sediments can damage and discolor your laundry, particularly whites.

Open and run your taps to clear up any discoloration that may still exist. Discoloration may persist for a few days after flushing is completed.

Wait for the water to clear up before using it for drinking or cooking.

To quickly clear the discolored water residents are advised to do so through outside spigots and bathtubs according to the city. Residents should not wash clothes in water that is discolored as this could result in stains.

The City suggests letting water flush from all faucets for about five minutes while flushing toilets. Residents should also remove faucet screens and clean any sediment that collects on the screens. The city said there is no requirement to flush your plumbing. It is only suggested as good practice to remove sediments in your pipes and improve water quality.

For more information, please visit the City’s website at www.jacksonmo.org or the Fire Department’s website at www.jacksonfire.org for a list of the specific areas that are to be flushed each week.

Questions should be directed to the Public Works Department at 243-2300 or the Fire Department at 243-1010.

