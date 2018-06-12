Yum! 100 ft banana split created in Poplar Bluff, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Yum! 100 ft banana split created in Poplar Bluff, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Check out this 100 ft banana split (Source; Pixabay) Check out this 100 ft banana split (Source; Pixabay)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Cambridge Adult Care facility in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is creating an awesome treat on June 12.

You can watch them make a 100 ft. banana split starting at 2 p.m. and the good news is, you can help eat it too!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

This is at 2162 N. Westwood Blvd in Poplar Bluff. The facility is putting on the event for the public.

They are also holding a raffle at the event.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly