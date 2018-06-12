Yum! 100 ft banana split created in Poplar Bluff, MO

The Cambridge Adult Care facility in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is creating an awesome treat on June 12.

You can watch them make a 100 ft. banana split starting at 2 p.m. and the good news is, you can help eat it too!

This is at 2162 N. Westwood Blvd in Poplar Bluff. The facility is putting on the event for the public.

They are also holding a raffle at the event.

